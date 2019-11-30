Starbucks barista explains drink labeled ‘pig,’ given to police officer

An Oklahoma police chief said the barista has since apologized, saying the cup was meant as a prank on another employee

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma (CNN) – Soon after a photo of a Starbucks cup with “Pig” written on it started circulating on social media Thursday, posts appeared claiming it was a prank gone wrong.

Glenpool, Oklahoma Chief of Police Johnny O’Mara said it started when an on-duty police officer, working Thanksgiving, wanted to do something nice for dispatchers. He went to Starbucks with five orders.

“As he’s leaving the store, a customer points out the name on his cup. As they realize Starbucks has written ‘pig’ on the cup,” he said.

The chief said the Starbucks employee responsible for that has since apologized to the officer.

“She said that she did it on her own. I don’t think Starbucks prompted her to make the apology. She took it upon herself to apologize,” he said. “She said the reason she put the word pig down was because she wanted to play a joke on another barista.”

O’Mara said she explained that it wasn’t meant for the officer.

“Her intention was to see if the barista would yell out ‘pig’ when they announced that the order was ready. She said that it was not intended for the officer to see the word pig,” he said.

In a statement, Starbucks said the employee is suspended.

“None of us blame Starbucks, none of us are angry at Starbucks, we are a little disappointed in the employee. We hope that the decisions to suspend her or terminate her, you know that is up to Starbucks,” he said.

Chief O’Mara said Starbucks contacted him to resolve the issue.

He’s hoping the business can take this as a learning moment so the barista won’t lose her job.