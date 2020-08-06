Stagecoach Fire burns 4,250 acres in California with 10% containment, 3 structures destroyed

Air resources continue to support line construction and structures remain protected in the Piute Basin

UPDATE (8:59 p.m.) — Firefighters say three structures have been destroyed by the blaze, and it continues to spread into the rugged terrain to the north and east. Air resources continue to support line construction and structures remain protected in the Piute Basin.

Recommended evacuations are in the following areas: west of Old Ox Road east to Caliente Bodfish Road; between Quail Canyon Road south to Foxtail Canyon Road; Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road; and from the area south of School Street to Walker Basin Road.

Precautionary evacuations are in place from the west end of Owls Clover Road/Malivan Road east to the east end of Kendall Road, and between Erdle Drive south to Piute Meadows Road.

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) — As of Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 4,250 acres and containment remained at 10 percent, firefighters said.

UPDATE (11:28 a.m.) — Kern County Fire reports the Stagecoach Fire is now burning at approximately 4,100 acres with 10% containment. Evacuations are still in effect.

Incident Update #StagecoachFire 4,100 acres. 10% contained. Evacuations still in effect. pic.twitter.com/YWuJunUDRh — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 5, 2020

UPDATE (Aug. 5) —The Kern County Fire department says the Stagecoach Fire is now burning at approximately 4,100 acres with 20% containment. Evacuations remain in effect.

https://twitter.com/kerncountyfire/status/1291047824537169921

UPDATE (7:26 p.m.) — Cal Fire reported 5 percent containment of the Stagecoach Fire and says the blaze has burned a total of 3,054 acres.

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting several road closures in the Bodfish area due to the Stagecoach Fire. They are assisting with traffic control for the fire.

Road Closures

“Breckenridge Road at Cal-Bodfish Road and Walser Road at Cal-Bodfish Road for residents only with ID,” said CHP.

The CHP is assisting with traffic control for the Stagecoach Fire in the Bodfish Area. We currently have closures at: Breckenridge Rd at Cal-Bodish Rd and Walser Rd at Cal-Bodfish Rd for residents only with ID. Please avoid the area. #StagecoachFire pic.twitter.com/csCcw4s8ok — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) August 4, 2020

UPDATE (Aug. 4, 10:24 a.m.) — The Kern County Fire department says the Stagecoach Fire is now burning at approximately 2,500 acres with 0% containment. Evacuations remain in effect.

#StagecoachFire off Stagecoach Dr and Old Ox Rd, South of Havilah, CA. Approximately 2500 acres. 0% containment. Evacuations remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/HPokiTtzoH — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 4, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire department says it is working to put out a quickly growing 1,500-acre brush fire south of Havilah that has destroyed two structures, threatening several others and has prompted recommended and precautionary evacuations for nearby residents.

KCFD says the Stagecoach Fire is burning off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road and was at approximately 1,500 acres by 9:45 p.m. and is at 0% containment. Water-dropping aircraft and crews from multiple agencies have been called to fight the flames.

County fire officials are recommending evacuations for the area west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows and the area north of Walker Basin Road and east of Caliente Bodfish Road. A precautionary evacuation is in effect for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at the former Kmart parking lot at 710 W. Tehachapi Boulevard in Tehachapi.

#StagecoachFire EVACUATION UPDATE. @kerncountyfire

Next Recommended Evacuation: the area north of Walker Basin Rd & east of Caliente Bodfish Rd (previous evacuations remain in place)

Temporary Evacuation Point: Former K-Mart Parking Lot, 710 West Tehachapi Blvd. Tehachapi, CA. pic.twitter.com/eQamYvyaLN — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 4, 2020

Caliente Bodfish Road is closed between Walser and Breckenridge roads for the firefight.

Kern County Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said the fire was first reported in the area at around 3:30 p.m. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are working to put out the blaze. The fire remains at 0% containment.

We will update this story as we learn more information.