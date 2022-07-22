ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has joined the growing list of Democrat-led cities seeking to help women gain abortion access, even in red states that have largely banned the procedures.

Not long after Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed a measure providing $1 million for travel to out-of-state clinics, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop what he called a “blatantly illegal move to spend Missourians’ hard-earned tax dollars” on abortions.

The June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade prompted several states, including Missouri, to ban most abortion procedures.

Some cities are helping pay for travel to clinics. Others are urging law enforcement not to prioritize abortion ban enforcement.