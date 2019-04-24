Sri Lanka leader: Easter bombings retaliation for New Zealand mosque shootings Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sri Lankan firefighters stand in area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Witnesses are reporting two explosions have hit two churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) [ + - ] Video

(CNN Newsource) - Sri Lanka's defense minister said the Easter terror attacks were carried out in retaliation to last month's mosque shootings in New Zealand. ISIS is now claiming responsibility.

Speaking in the Sri Lankan Parliament on Tuesday, the defense minister said "the chain of bombings" was carried out by "a radical Isalm group," which he named as the National Tawheed Jamath.

He said investigators believe the attackers were responding to shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that killed 50 people.

The Australian man who carried out those attacks appears to have acted alone.

Sunday's attacks in Sri Lanka were carried out with explosives at churches and hotels.

More than 320 people were killed and at least 500 more were hurt.

Many of the victims were Christians celebrating Easter.

Authorities say six suicide bombers were involved and police have arrested at least 24 people.

Sri Lanka's health minister said he does not believe the attacks could have been carried out by a local group without international help.