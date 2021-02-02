SpaceX SN9 could fly Tuesday in Boca Chica, as FAA approves launch

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The much-awaited launch, which will be the second high-altitude flight of a Starship prototype, may take place Tuesday in Boca Chica.

The update came early Tuesday morning, as the Federal Aviation Administration approved the launch, according to NASASpaceflight.

The FAA determined late Monday that SpaceX complies with all safety and related federal regulations and is authorized to conduct Starship SN9 flight operations in accordance with its launch license.

Boca Chica Village residents have been asked to evacuate for the possible flight attempt.

The approval has been a long time coming. SpaceX first began making final preparations for a launch more than a week ago.

An attempt on January 25, was eventually called off. Then, on Jan.26 SpaceX went so far as to evacuate Boca Chica residents.

On Jan. 28, SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk said on Twitter the FAA had not given the company approval to launch.

“The FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure,” Musk said.

SpaceX is set to launch the Starship SN9 prototype to an altitude of approximately 10 kilometers. A launch attempt is possible between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central time, according to NASASpaceflight.

As with testing, there is always a chance that teams could decide to stand down and try again on a different day.

Watch the live feed here:

Credit: NASASpaceflight