Son of New York limo company owner arrested after deadly crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: AP/Hans Pennick via WSYR

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) -- Nauman Hussain, the son of Prestige Limo owner Shahed Hussain, is currently in custody of New York State Police as law enforcement investigates last weekend's deady crash.

Attorney Lee Kindlon is representing Prestige Limo and confirms that Nauman Hussain is expected to be charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The owner of the company is out of the country. His son, Nauman Hussain, met with state police investigators on Monday.

In 2014, Nauman and his brother, Shahyer, were pulled over by state police on 787 in Cohoes. Police say the brothers pretended to be one another and Shahyer had a history of telling officials he was Nauman.

We have crews at Troop G Headquarters in Latham where Nauman is currently in custody.

The crash in upstate New York on Saturday left 20 people dead.