(WKBN) – Some yogurt raisins are being recalled because some of them could be dangerous to those with a peanut allergy.

Lehi Valley Trading Company of Mesa, Arizona is issuing a nationwide recall of 8,10 and 12.3 oz packages of Yogurt Raisins because they may contain an undeclared peanut allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Yogurt Raisins in question are

Snack-Worthy 10 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 7911400668 with Best By date 09/12/22 and Lot Code 222268 packaged in a clear tub with front and back labels. Woody’s Smokehouse 12.3 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524865531 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front and back labels. Texas Best Smokehouse 8 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524832055 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front label

To date, no illness, sickness, or symptoms have been reported.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that the equipment used to package the product may have come in contact with peanut allergens.

If you have this product, return it to where you bought it for a full refund.