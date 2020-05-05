Some Wendy’s restaurants short on beef

Breaking News
Some Wendy's restaurants nationwide may experience a temporary shortage of beef, which could limit some menu items.

Wendy’s officials said some menu items might be “temporarily limited at some restaurants in the current environment.”

The company said delivery schedules are unchanged, but supply has been tight because beef suppliers across North America face production challenges during the pandemic.

Many meat suppliers have temporarily closed their facilities because of workers getting sick from COVID-19.

CNN reported that Wendy’s is more exposed to the shortage because they use fresh beef compared to some competitors.

