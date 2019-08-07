Some Walmart workers ask for walkout in protest of gun sales

It comes after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas

(WKBN) – Some Walmart workers have organized a walkout Wednesday to protest gun sales at the retailer.

The plans were reported in the Washington Post and other media sources.

It comes after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The shooting killed 22 people and injured others.

There was also a shooting at a Walmart store in Mississippi in which two managers were killed by a gunman, who was described as a disgruntled worker.

A Change.org petition mentions the walkout and asks Walmart to “take a unified and public stance against guns and gun violence.” The petition is asking to cease the sale of firearms and ammunition, ban the carrying of weapons into the store and for Walmart to cease donations to NRA-backed politicians.

Walmart has already raised the age restriction to purchase firearms to 21, and it has ended the sale of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15.

A Walmart spokesman told the Washington Post that it was encouraging workers to voice their opinions in other ways, rather than a walkout.