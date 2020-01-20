Some strollers sold at Target and Amazon recalled

(WKBN) – Some strollers sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled due to safety concerns.
The recall involves four models of the black Tango Mini Strollers.
Each model has a unique colored bonnet. The following models are part of the recall: (Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs)
- Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)
- Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)
- Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)
- Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)
The stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.
Anyone who has these strollers should stop using them and contact Baby Trend for a refund.
Baby Trend can be reached at (800) 328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.babytrend.com and click on Safety Notices.
No injuries have been reported related to this recall.