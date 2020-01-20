Some strollers sold at Target and Amazon recalled

The recall involves four models of the black Tango Mini Strollers

(WKBN) – Some strollers sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled due to safety concerns.

Each model has a unique colored bonnet. The following models are part of the recall: (Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs)

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

Anyone who has these strollers should stop using them and contact Baby Trend for a refund.

Baby Trend can be reached at (800) 328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.babytrend.com and click on Safety Notices.

No injuries have been reported related to this recall.