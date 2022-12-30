YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe’s are being recalled.

The recall surrounds ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges.

The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the recall.

ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36 are impacted. They were sold in various colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.

The recall impacts about 28,000 units. Three people sought medical attention after exposure.

ZLINE will repair the issue for free, but anyone who has the gas range should stop using the oven compartment until the repair is complete. The stovetop is unaffected by the recall and can still be used.

For more information contact ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or online at zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com and click on Recalls for more information.