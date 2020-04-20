Some pushing for grocery stores to go curbside or delivery to protect employees

Some experts are saying that it may be time to ban customers from coming inside grocery stores in an effort to protect employees

(CNN) – Some experts are saying that it may be time to ban customers from coming inside grocery stores in an effort to protect employees.

CNN is reporting that union leaders in the grocery industry say “careless customers” are the “biggest threat” to workers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers’ union said that 85 percent of its members reported that customers are not practicing social distancing in stores, CNN reported.

John Logan, professor and director of Labor and Employment Studies at San Francisco University, said shuttering stores and using pickup and delivery only would be a “positive step.”

Many grocers have already started curbside pickup in addition to in-store shopping.

The U.S. Labor Department recommends that retailers start using a drive-thru window or curbside pickup, if possible.

There is no mandate in Ohio to make grocery stores curbside pickup or delivery only at this time.