Some eye care products recalled from Walgreens

The company says they are voluntarily recalling the products as a precaution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some eye drops, ointments and eye care solutions sold at Walgreens are being recalled because of a potential problem with quality control.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced Friday that it is voluntarily recalling over-the-counter products with the Walgreens label that were shipped in May.

Altaire says they are concerned about “quality assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility.”

The recall is only for the specific lots listed:

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19095 04/21 05/14/19

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19095 04/21 05/14/19

Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date TCI 03/21 05/08/2019

Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19105 04/22 05/24/2019 19050 02/22 05/23/2019

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date TDB 04/22 05/24/2019

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Walgreens.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these products.

Reactions can also be reported to the FDA by completing an online report. You can also mail or fax a report. Download a form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178