(WKBN) – Some health experts say they expect the mask mandate on federal transportation to be lifted after the April 18 extension.

According to travel magazine AFAR, infectious disease doctors say they believe the CDC will recommend that TSA do away with mask mandates on federal transportation, which includes airplanes and buses, after April 18.

Last month, The CEOs of major airlines wrote a letter or President Biden asking to drop the mask mandates along with the international pre-departure testing requirement.

The decision to remove the mandate on federal transportation will be based on COVID-19 community levels and variant risks.