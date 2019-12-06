Some canned cat food recalled over ingredient concerns

Certain lots of canned cat food produced by the J.M. Smucker Company in Orville, Ohio are being voluntarily recalled

ORVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Certain lots of canned cat food produced by the J.M. Smucker Company in Orville, Ohio are being voluntarily recalled.

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate is the product at the center of the recall.

Company officials said the ingredients may not meet the “company’s quality and safety standards.”

In addition to being sold separately, Special Kitty Mixed Grill Pate is sold as part of a variety pack.

If you have the product, stop feeding it to your pet and dispose of it.

Company officials say consuming the canned food may cause nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms like difficulty walking, seizures, and, in extreme situations, death.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet exhibits any symptoms.

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Pate was sold at grocery stores nationwide and online.

RECALL DETAILS: Product Name – Retail UPC Code – Lot Code – Best If Used By Date

Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can – 681131078962 – 9263803 – 9/19/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9266803 – 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9267803 – 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021,

9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

Special Kitty® Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans – 681131079235 – 9287803 – 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021, 10/7/2021

No other Special Kitty products are impacted by this recall.

Pet parents with product questions should call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. If pet parents would like to share information about this recall with the FDA they are encouraged to do so through the agency’s reporting portal: https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/.