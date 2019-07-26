Social media photos show murdered Ole Miss student posing with suspect

Since word of the 21-year-old's murder, multiple students who knew the two have come forward, saying the victim and suspect have a complicated history

OXFORD, Miss. (CNN Newsource) – A University of Mississippi student stands accused of killing a fellow student.

Authorities say Brandon Theesfeld was arrested and charged in the killing of Ally Kostial.

Images found on social media suggest the two knew each other.

The pictures were shared on Kostial’s account on the photo-sharing site VSCO. They date back to 2016.

Since word of Kostial’s murder, multiple students who knew the two have come forward to WMC Action News, saying the victim and suspect have a complicated history.

Mississippi authorities have remained mum.

Kostial’s body was found Saturday morning near Sardis Lake. She’d been shot multiple times.

Theesfeld was captured Monday at a gas station in Memphis.

He faced a judge Tuesday on the murder charge but no bond was set.

On Wednesday, investigators said a bond hearing in Oxford, Mississippi was not scheduled to take place. Its date would be up to Theesfeld’s attorney.

“No bond hearing today, no bond hearing,” said Maj. Alan Wilburn, with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s really no time limit, you know? It’s just when the lawyer, he feels like doing it.”

In the meantime, Kostial’s Facebook page has turned into a memorial, with friends and loved ones paying their respects.

Her sorority at Ole Miss released a statement on Facebook, detailing their sympathies:

Kostial’s family has yet to comment publicly since the announcement of an arrest in the case.