Snapchat adds mental health feature to help address cyberbullying

More than half of kids and teens say they've been victims of cyberbullying

(CNN Newsource) – Bullied online? There’s an app for that — sort of.

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called “Here For You.”

It works by populating self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

Users can also connect with mental health experts through the app.

Snapchat is just the latest social media platform to address cyberbullying. Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook all have tools to try to help manage online harassment.

Snapchat is extremely popular among teens, which is the age group reporting the most online bullying.

