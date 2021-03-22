SNAP benefits increasing for households dealing with food insecurity, USDA says

The Department of Agriculture said the increase will provide about $28 more per person every month

(WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a 15% increase Monday to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September.

About $3.5 billion will go toward American households dealing with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan to invest federal resources to reduce hunger, build up the food supply chain, help rural communities and support socially disadvantaged citizens.

The Department of Agriculture said the increase will provide about $28 more per person every month or more than $100 more per household of four every month.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.”

