Smuckers recalls some canned cat food

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall Wednesday of some of its canned at food.

The recall involves one lot of Natural Balance Ultra Permium Chicken and Live Pate Formula canned cat food.

The pet food is being recalled due to health concerns associated with elevated levels of choline chloride. Some pets have gotten sick.

Eating the food may cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting. More severe symptoms could include difficulty walking, breathing and possible death.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet is experiencing any symptoms.

The retail UPC on the can is 2363353227 with a best by date of 08/04/2020. The lot code is 9217803.

If you have this cat food, stop feeding it to your cat and throw it away.

Pet parents that have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or email anytime at info@naturalbalanceinc.com.

The pet food is most commonly sold by pet specialty retailers and online. No other Nature Balance poducts are impacted.