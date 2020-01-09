Smart toilet offers heated seat, ambient lighting, music

"Smart" appliances have taken over every room in our homes -- even the bathroom

LAS VEGAS (CNN Newsource) – Smart devices are taking over our homes — even the bathroom!

Kohler showed off its “Numi 2.0” intelligent toilet at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday.

You can sit down on a heated seat, get some personalized cleansing and drying and even listen to your favorite music through its high-quality built-in speakers.

If you’d like to just chill while answering the call of nature, the smart toilet also offers ambient lighting.

Don’t forget your shopping list either — Amazon Alexa will be at your beck and call.

The Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet will cost you between $7,000 and $8,000, depending on the color.