Skipping breakfast could lead to heart-related death, study says
The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology
(CNN Newsource) - A new study about breakfast supports the theory that it might be one of the most important meals of the day.
The research found that skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular-related death.
It was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
After taking a person's age, sex, race, diet, lifestyle, body mass index and disease status into account, the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death -- specifically heart disease and stroke.
The survey looked at data from 1988 to 1994 on more than 6,500 adults aged 40 to 75.