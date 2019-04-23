Skipping breakfast could lead to heart-related death, study says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN Newsource) - A new study about breakfast supports the theory that it might be one of the most important meals of the day.

The research found that skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular-related death.

It was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

After taking a person's age, sex, race, diet, lifestyle, body mass index and disease status into account, the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death -- specifically heart disease and stroke.

The survey looked at data from 1988 to 1994 on more than 6,500 adults aged 40 to 75.