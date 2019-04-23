National & World

Skipping breakfast could lead to heart-related death, study says

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 08:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 08:02 PM EDT

(CNN Newsource) - A new study about breakfast supports the theory that it might be one of the most important meals of the day.

The research found that skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular-related death.

It was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

After taking a person's age, sex, race, diet, lifestyle, body mass index and disease status into account, the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death -- specifically heart disease and stroke.

The survey looked at data from 1988 to 1994 on more than 6,500 adults aged 40 to 75.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories