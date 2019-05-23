Single mom in Tennessee graduates valedictorian with $1 million in scholarships Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) - Valedictorian, acceptance into more than two dozen colleges, more than $1 million in scholarships. That's an impressive list of accomplishments for any student, but one achieved it all while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood.

There was a driving force that kept Lamyrical Harris focused during her time at Trezevant High School in Tennessee.

"She came to school, she took care of business and her motivation has been her child," said Assistant Principal Yolanda Sherrod.

Harris found out she was pregnant her junior year.

"I was so scared," she said.

She decided to keep working on the goals she walked into school with her freshman year.

"It just made me go ten times harder," Harris said.

That meant after her son, Laderrious Moore, was born, she worked extra hard -- to make all As, stack up scholarships and earn the distinction of valedictorian of her class.

"I want him to be valedictorian of his class and I want him to have over a million dollars in scholarships," she said.

This graduate said after having her son, there were times she could barely walk. Teachers stayed in touch and helped her keep her eyes on the prize.

"At the end of junior year, I had $200,000. By the time I hit senior year, I was at $500,000," Harris said.

Slowly but surely, the scholarships just kept piling up.

"At the end of senior year, it was over $600,000."

Then the big finish just days before she crossed the stage to graduate. Harris found out she'd earned more than $1 million in scholarships.

"Everything we give her to do, she wants to do so her child sees, 'Hey, mom went through all these obstacles but she still pushed through and she was still successful,'" Sherrod said.

As Harris prepares to head off to college and celebrate her son's first birthday, there's plenty to reflect on. One thing's for sure -- this isn't it for her.

"We are going to see more of Lamyrical in the future. I have no doubt about it that we're going to see a successful Lamyrical Harris," Harris said.

She's still deciding where she wants to go to college, but she has over 25 schools to choose from.