Shooting suspect accused of killing teen, hurting TikTok star in California theater charged with murder

(KTLA) – Charges were filed Friday against the suspect accused of shooting two people during an “unprovoked” attack inside a California movie theater earlier this week, killing one of the victims.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was charged with murder and attempted murder in the July 26 shooting in Corona, according to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Officials have also filed a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

Investigators say 19-year-old TikTok star Anthony Barajas and his friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, were shot in the head during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” inside the Edwards Theater at the Crossings shopping center.

Both victims were discovered when workers went inside the theater to clean up after the movie screening, police said.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. A growing memorial in her honor has been set up outside of the theater. A remembrance for Goodrich is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Friday at New Beginnings Community Church Norco.

A vigil will also be held outside the movie theater at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The family of #RyleeGoodrich is planning to hold two vigils later this week. The 18-year-old college student was killed while at a theater in Corona. Her friend Anthony Barajas remains on life support. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/h4dFdg5sTD — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) July 29, 2021

Barajas remains on life support at a local hospital. A vigil will be held for him at 7 p.m. Friday in the grotto at Mater Dei High School, where he graduated.

Jimenez was arrested in El Cerrito, California, on Tuesday night, the DA’s news release stated.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is seen in a photo provided by the Corona Police Department on July 28, 2021.

A firearm that matched the caliber of weapon and was believed to be used in the killing was found where Jimenez was located, the news release stated.

Investigators are still searching for a reason why shooting occurred.

“We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime,” Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said in a news conference Wednesday.

Jimenez is being held on $2 million bail. He appeared in court Friday, and his arraignment was postponed until Aug. 5.

As Jimenez was leaving the courtroom, Goodrich’s father confronted the defendant, appearing to want to have some words with him, video showed.

“Look at me, bro. Look at me,” the father could be heard saying as deputies escorted Jimenez out of the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office released an image of the suspect being taken into custody.

The Police Department has asked anyone who was inside the theater or in the area between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to reach out with any information. Police can be contacted at 951-736-2330, option 3. Callers can also reach out to Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.