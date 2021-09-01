1 injured in shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; campus is secure, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.

There is a large police presence at the school.

Sherwood Forest Elementary and Wake Forest University are also on lockdown.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page.

Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene.

Police say the campus is secure.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The Winston-Salem police tweeted a message to parents on Wednesday advising them not to respond to the school.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.