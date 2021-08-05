Shipping snags prompt US companies to mull retreat from China

In this April 29, 2021 photo, The Warnow-Dolphin container ship enters PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla. Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks — that is expected to last into 2022. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble – rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks – that is expected to last into 2022.

The experience is disturbing enough that many are reconsidering cost-saving decisions they made in recent years to shift production out of the United States to China and other low-cost producers.

Now, they think, it might make sense to bring manufacturing back across the Pacific – at least to Mexico, if not the United States – to protect themselves from the risks of relying on factories an ocean away in China.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)