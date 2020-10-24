Sherrod Brown takes to Senate floor, addresses President Trump and McConnell

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) took to the Senate floor Saturday.

He addressed President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for ignoring the workers, families and small businesses in Ohio and across the country who are hurting and need relief.

Earlier this week, Brown joined his colleagues in introducing the HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act, a comprehensive package of measures that would provide over $370 billion of support to the hardest-hit and most vulnerable small businesses.

This includes minority-owned businesses and very small businesses that have been left behind in this pandemic, as well as industries, such as restaurants and live venues.

The bill is nearly identical to the small business provisions of HEROES 2.0, which passed the House of Representatives on October 1.

More stories from WKBN.com: