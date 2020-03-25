Sheetz paying employees more during coronavirus pandemic

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand

(WKBN) – Sheetz employees will begin making an additional $3 per hour.

According to the company, the raises will be given from March 13 to April 23 to support employees who are working tirelessly through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand. Full-time and part-time positions are currently available in both daytime and evening shifts.

Those interested in applying can do so on Sheetz’s website.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, Sheetz made several changes, including suspending self-serve items and enhanced daily cleaning procedures.