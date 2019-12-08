Sesame Street puppeteer Carroll Spinney dies at age 85

Sesame Street’s Big Bird, Sesame Workshop president of media & education and CEO Steve Youngwood with Debra Spinney and puppeteer Caroll Spinney, seated right, participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Sesame Workshop says Carroll Spinney, who gave Big Bird his warmth and Oscar the Grouch his growl for nearly 50 years on “Sesame Street,” died Sunday at the age of 85 at his home in Connecticut.

The Sesame Workshop said in a statement that the legendary puppeteer lived for some time with dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney is interviewed during a break from taping an episode of Sesame Street on Thursday, April 10, 2008 in New York. Being Big Bird is sweaty, physical work. But Spinney, who has worked on Sesame Street for nearly four decades playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, has no wish to be anywhere else. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Spinney voiced and operated the two major Muppets from their inception in 1969 when he was 36, and performed them almost exclusively into his 80s on the PBS kids’ television show that later moved to HBO.

