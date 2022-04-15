COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two U.S. senators are now urging the Food and Drug Administration to take action on recalled baby formula.

Powdered infant formula manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was recalled in February, due to reports of possible bacterial contamination.

After several reported illnesses, and the deaths of two infants, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have sent a letter to the FDA, demanding information on the current status of the administration’s investigation into its contaminated formula, steps the agency is taking to make sure there is enough infant formula on the shelves despite the shortage and work being done to provide information to families and caregivers affected by the recall and contaminated products.

The senators also questioned the FDA about its interactions with Abbott Nutrition prior to the recall and pressing the FDA to explain the apparent delay in their response following initial reports of infant illness, saying in part: “It is unacceptable that FDA was made aware of complaints and positive cases related to the Abbott Nutrition facility months before Abbott finally issued its voluntary recall of potentially contaminated infant formula, yet failed to alert the public, immediately initiate an inspection, or demand Abbott issue an immediate recall of these infant formula products.”

In a statement on its website, Abbott said in part: “We know that millions of parents and caregivers around the world count on our formulas to feed their babies and children and we are doing everything possible to address this situation.”

As for the supply issue, the Infant Nutrition Council of America recently assured parents in a statement on its website that manufacturers are increasing production to meet families’ needs. The council also encourages parents to keep a 10-day to two-week supply or formula at home, while urging them not to stockpile products.



