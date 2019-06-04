Security camera captures moment Georgia girl saved little sister from drowning

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero for saving her 3-year-old sister from drowning in an Atlanta-area swimming pool.

It’s excruciating to watch, but the surveillance video above captured the moment little Kali Dallis went from enjoying a sunny afternoon in the water to nearly drowning in the pool at the Savoy Apartment complex in Chamblee, Georgia.

The dramatic footage recorded on May 15 shows Kali gasping for air as she struggles to stay above the water.

Her older sister, Jayla, is on the opposite side of the pool, unaware of the dire situation at hand.

When she finally realizes her little sister is submerged underwater, she doesn’t hesitate for a second. Jayla leaps back into the pool, swimming toward Kali’s lifeless body.

“She was, like, heavy so I had to pull her by her hair, and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up,” Jayla said.

A witness called 911 while Kali’s aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR.

“I was sitting in the back of the police department in my patrol car, checking reports,” said Chamblee Police Sgt. Ed Lyons.

Lyons is the proud father of a 6-year-old girl. He said he couldn’t help but think of his own daughter as he raced to help.

His body camera captured the entire scene.

“I saw my little girl laying there. Some kind of little bathing suit she wears, same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. You know, you kind of have to push past that and do what you’re trained to do,” Lyons said.

Although she was showing signs of life, Kali was still in critical condition.

When Kali’s mother arrived at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, she found her little one hooked up to a ventilator. In fact, doctors told her they weren’t even sure if she’d make it out alive.

But two weeks after this horrifying incident, Kali is back to being a vivacious little girl.

She will be heading home as early as Friday and while it was a close call for Kali, her doctors anticipate that she’ll make a full recovery.

“It’s amazing. It’s a miracle. Don’t take your eyes off of them. Don’t take your eyes off of them. All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids,” her mother said.

She called Lyons a life-saver.

The veteran cop is now embracing his new role as real-life superhero.