Second woman accuses Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Speaking to the New York Times, former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, claims the governor asked her if she was monogamous and if she had ever been with an older man.

The former health policy adviser also makes claims the governor said he was “open to relationships with women in their 20s.”

In response to the article, Governor Cuomo issued a statement calling Ms. Bennett “a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID” and saying she has “every right to speak out.”

Cuomo says he tried to be supportive of Ms. Bennett when she opened up to him about being a sexual assault survivor and its effects on her. He also claims he attempted to be “a mentor to her” and denies making any advances or intention of acting inappropriately.

He goes on to ask people to await the findings of a review into his conduct before making any judgement.

Governor Cuomo’s full statement is as follows:

“Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out. When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful. Ms. Bennett’s initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported. This situation cannot and should not be resolved in the press; I believe the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review and I am directing all state employees to comply with that effort. I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements. I will have no further comment until the review has concluded.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Senior advisor and special counsel to the Governor Beth Garvey issued a statement on how the administration initially handled Bennett’s concerns

She said: “were treated with sensitivity and respect and in accordance with applicable law and policy.”

She goes on to claim Bennett was transferred by request to a “position in which she had expressed a long-standing interest” when the matter was escalated.

The statement claims that during a thorough debriefing “on the facts”, Bennett made no claims of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct.

“The determination reached based on the information Ms Bennett provided was that no further action was required which was consistent with Ms Bennett’s wishes.” Beth Garvey, Senior Advisor and Special Counsel to the Governor

On February 24, another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, published an article detailing the alleged sexual harassment she suffered while working under Andrew Cuomo. The article expanded on the claims she made against The Governor in December 2020.

Boylan says her career was strained by the inappropriate treatment, which extended to other women in the government of New York.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.