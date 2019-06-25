Search intensifies for Utah student missing for a week

Investigators say Mackenzie Lueck took a Lyft from the airport to another location, then disappeared

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN Newsource) – Mackenzie Lueck, a Utah college student, has been missing for nearly a week after police say she took a late-night Lyft ride from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Lyft driver told investigators she was dropped off at her requested location, which investigators say was not a residence.

Lueck last texted her parents at 1 a.m. on June 17.

Missing posters continue to pepper Salt Lake City streets, hoping to find an answer to the question, “What happened to Mackenzie Lueck?”

“Where could she have gone?” Ashley Fine, a friend, questions. “Her car has not been moved. Things aren’t adding up.”

Kenzie hasn’t been heard from in nearly a week.

“The police have said they have no reason to believe she’s in danger but at this point, it’s been seven days,” said Kennedy Stoner, another friend.

Around 1 in the morning last Monday, she texted her parents to let them know she landed in Salt Lake safely. She left the airport and took a Lyft to north Salt Lake, nearly 20 minutes from her home in Salt Lake City.

“She might have been meeting someone there. I just don’t see any other reason as to why she would be there at that time,” Fine said.

From there, Kenzie went silent.

“For her not to reach out to me — Snapchat, Instagram, anything — is very unlike her, very uncommon. She’s usually in touch with me almost every day,” Stoner said.

Since then, she’s missed her midterm exams at the University of Utah.

“Which is something that is very irregular. Kenzie is very focused on academics,” Stoner said.

She missed her flight back to California for a friend’s wedding.

“She had a flight planned for today and she was actively talking about the flight,” Fine said.

While police say they are doing everything they can to find Mackenzie, her friends say things aren’t adding up.

“She texted her family that she landed at the airport. She wouldn’t have done that if she wanted to purposefully disappear,” Fine said.

Still, they’re keeping hope alive and sending out a message for Mackenzie.

“Kenzie, if you can hear this, we are all worried and looking out for you 24/7. We are not able to sleep,” Stoner said.

Authorities say her phone has not been on since June 17 and they can’t track her location.

Lyft is cooperating with the Salt Lake City Police investigation.