Search for Gabby Petito: A timeline of her disappearance

This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)

(WJW) – A Florida police chief says they haven’t begun a physical search for Gabby Petito out West because they don’t know where to begin.

“We’re still trying to nail down geographic areas,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a press conference Thursday.

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows the 22-year-old and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park.

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

The body camera video from police is now the last time the young woman was confirmed to have been seen.

Here is more on the timeline of her cross-country trip and disappearance:

Petito and Laundrie started their drive from Long Island, New York in July where they grew up as childhood sweethearts, according to the Associated Press.

The two drove Petito’s converted camper van on the trip.

On August 12, the two were pulled over by police for erratic driving.

Police decided at that time that Petito was the primary aggressor in a domestic situation.

On the police body camera, Laundrie admitted to pushing her.

Petito admitted to police that she had hit Laundrie.

Police decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge in the case and separated the two for the evening, putting Laundrie up in a hotel while Petito slept in the van.

The couple’s first YouTube video was posted on August 19.

The 8-minute video shows the couple driving and kissing in various video clips.

The video is captioned:

“A glimpse into our van adventures! After our first cross country trip in a little Nissan Sentra, we both decided we to wanted downsize our lives and travel full time, but trying to fit everything for two people into the tiny little trunk of the car, also spending way too much on gas, food, and airbnb, was not the road to take. We quickly realized we had to come up with a solution if we wanted to continue traveling and living nomadically, so that’s why we handcrafted our own tiny van, a simple 2012 Ford transit connect, utilizing space with unique designs and features. Creating a space for both artistic expression and distance hiking. Thank you so much for watching, and we hope you tag along on our journey wherever the van takes us!”

In the last clip of the video, they say they’re in Capitol Reef National Park in Utah.

Petito’s family says they last heard from Gabby in late August.

Police believe the message was sent from the Grand Teton National Park area in Wyoming.

“She maintained regular contact with her family members during her travels, however, that communication abruptly stopped around the end of August,” the police chief said.

In a news conference, Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said the family’s last communication with Petito was August 30, but they do not believe the message they received was from Petito.

Laundrie returned to his parent’s home where he and Petito were living in North Port, Florida on September 1.

He was driving Petito’s van.

Petito was reported missing by her parents who live in New York on September 11 after not being able to get in touch with her.

North Port authorities went to Laundrie’s home.

Police say they were given information for the family’s attorney.

Laundrie was identified as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on September 15.

Police say they’ve recovered the van but have not said what they found, if anything.

Petito’s family made a plea to Laundrie’s family for information on September 16.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby,” the family wrote in a letter to the Laundrie’s. “We beg you to tell us.”

Police say Petito’s family reached out to Laundrie’s family earlier this month for any information, but his family refused to answer.

“We haven’t been able to sleep or eat, and our lives are falling apart,” the Petito family’s letter said.

In a recorded interview airing Friday, September 17, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, spoke to “Good Morning America.”

“Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”