(WKBN) – Schools across the country are responding to threats posted on TikTok.

At least six states, including Pennsylvania, are strengthening security measures at schools following posts on TikTok.

The posts indicated possible school violence near the end of the year, including shootings and bomb threats.

Austintown Locals Schools administration sent an all-call to parents reassuring them that school resource officers are aware of this trend.

The threats followed the Oxford Township, Michigan school shootings where four students were killed November 30.