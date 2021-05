According to TMZ, the driver of the car that struck Clark was issued citations

(WJW) — One of the actors from the hit movie “School of Rock” has reportedly died.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 film, was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike, TMZ reports.

The accident is said to have happened Wednesday morning in Chicago.

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 24: Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie “School of Rock” at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TORONTO – SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Kevin Clark attends the gala screening for “School of Rock” during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Donald Weber/Getty Images)

Clark, 32, was rushed to the hospital, where he reportedly passed away.

According to TMZ, the driver of the car that struck Clark was issued citations.