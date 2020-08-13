‘Save the Children’ social media trend draws awareness against human trafficking

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Hashtags “Save the Children” and “Save Our Children” drew national attention across social media platforms recently, reaping awareness against human trafficking and action within the nation.

As of Thursday, 1.1 million people are talking about #SavetheChildren and 585,000 are talking about #SaveOurChildren on Facebook. As of August 10, #SavetheChildren was trending on Twitter with 198,000 tweets.

According to the International Business Times, amid social action, a flash rally for the cause was held August 9 in Savannah, Georgia at which participants rallied against human trafficking while also raising awareness.

The International Business Times wrote that those who participated in the social media trend did so in hopes of drawing attention from the authorities so action may be taken, as the participants called this current human trafficking a “pandemic.”

Idaho Falls also took action to raise awareness against the cause recently with a chalk art project, according to East Idaho News.

East Idaho New reported that as part of this project, volunteers came together to write various messages to gain awareness against child trafficking. Some messages written included “Child Lives Matter” and “I am not for $ale #everychildmatters.”

The volunteers of the project said its purpose was to educate others and work to do something to stop trafficking.

According to SavetheChildren.net, a quarter of trafficking victims are children and due to COVID-19 victims are further isolated, making them harder to reach.

Save the Children writes that there are an estimated amount of 40 million trafficking victims with 10 million being under the age of 18. They further report that in the United States, 60% of child trafficking victims have a history in the child welfare system. Additionally, children in the foster system are more likely to be victimized by child trafficking.

Save the Children reported that COVID-19 has also affected the typical ways of trafficking, forcing human traffickers to adapt and change their exploitation ways. One way listed that these traffickers now utilize is greater online communication.

As written on their website, Save the Children advocates for national and international children that their rights and voices are heard and respected. If you suspect or witness child trafficking, contact the Childhelp National Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD or 1-800-422-4453.