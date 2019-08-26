Sanders: Support coal country while combating climate change

FILE – In this May 22, 2014, file photo, sunlight reflects off of a chunk of coal at Dominion Terminal Associates’ coal terminal in Newport News, Va. The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military bases or other federal properties as transit points for shipments of U.S. coal and natural gas to Asia. (AP […]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says it’s possible to be a friend of coal miners and a believer in climate change and the need for cleaner energy sources to combat it.

In blunt terms rarely heard in Kentucky’s political circles, the Vermont senator says bold action is needed to confront dangers from climate change. He says that should include turning away from fossil fuels to curb greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Sanders declared that “climate change is real” and caused by human activity as he spoke to a crowd of supporters Sunday in Louisville.

He says he recognizes that many Kentuckians have long relied on coal mining to support their families. He vowed to help those communities in the transition toward clean energy production.

