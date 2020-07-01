San Francisco police to stop making many mugshots public

The new policy starting Wednesday is aimed at stopping spreading negative stereotypes of minorities.

by: The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco police say they will stop making public the mugshots of people who have been arrested unless they pose a threat to the public.

Police Chief Bill Scott says the new policy starting Wednesday is aimed at stopping spreading negative stereotypes of minorities.

Jack Glaser, a public policy professor at the University of California Berkeley who researches racial stereotyping, says data shows Black people who are arrested are more likely to have their cases dismissed by prosecutors. But the mug shots live on. That contributes to Americans making an unfair association between people of color and crime.

