Samsung teases new foldable smartphone concept

National and World

Samsung teases a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a "clamshell" form factor

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Samsung’s first shot at a foldable phone got off to a bumpy start, but it looks like the company has bigger plans for the concept in the pipeline.

The company teased a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a “clamshell” form factor Tuesday.

The device transforms from a flip phone that opens vertically to one that expands horizontally.

Samsung didn’t provide too many details on the concept, but a spokesperson says the company is working to bring it to the market.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy Fold hit stores after months of delays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com