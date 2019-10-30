Samsung teases new foldable smartphone concept

(CNN) – Samsung’s first shot at a foldable phone got off to a bumpy start, but it looks like the company has bigger plans for the concept in the pipeline.

The company teased a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a “clamshell” form factor Tuesday.

The device transforms from a flip phone that opens vertically to one that expands horizontally.

Samsung didn’t provide too many details on the concept, but a spokesperson says the company is working to bring it to the market.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy Fold hit stores after months of delays.