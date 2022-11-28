The Senate on Monday brought a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections one step closer to passage, voting to end debate on an amendment that features religious liberty protections sought by Republicans.

The process wasn’t without hiccups, however.

Senators ultimately voted 61-35 to advance the amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act that includes language related to religious liberty and conscience protections under the Constitution and federal law. It would also continues to prohibit polygamous marriage.

But the voting was held open for almost two-and-a-half hours as senators wrangled over whether additional amendments could come up for a vote and waited on the votes of three Republicans who had earlier this month voted to advance the broader bill. Sixty votes were needed to limit debate.

The absence of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who is competing in a runoff election on Dec. 6, also complicated the path to 60 votes. Ultimately, all 12 GOP senators who voted earlier this month to advance the measure voted in the affirmative Monday.

“We all know that for all the progress that we’ve made on same-sex marriage, the rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections under federal law, and that’s why the Respect for Marriage Act is necessary,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor on Monday.

Monday’s vote puts lawmakers another step closer to sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. A vote on final passage in the Senate is expected later this week.

“Both sides are continuing working together on a time agreement to move this bill quickly through the chamber. I hope we can get it done with all due speed,” Schumer said, adding that he hopes to pass the package “as soon as possible.”

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) cast doubt on the possibility of the two sides striking a time agreement to expedite a vote on final passage.

“I doubt it, unless they accommodate a couple of amendment requests,” Thune told reporters on Monday. “If they would agree to votes on those, then my assumption is that there could be [a time agreement]. But absent that, probably not.”

Twelve Senate Republicans supported advancing the legislation in a procedural vote before Thanksgiving: Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Todd Young (Ind.).

The measure has already passed the House, but because of the amendment it would have to go back to the lower chamber for another vote. The House passed the bill in July with the support of 47 Republicans.

Some Republicans who supported the measure have received blowback for backing the legislation. More than 40 Christian leaders called on Lummis to “reverse course” and change her vote unless the final version includes an amendment authored by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Lee’s addendum would have allowed for broader conscientious objections not just connected to religious institutions and entities.

Lee has argued that the current religious freedom amendment that is set to be included does not go far enough and pays nothing more than “lip service” to that idea.

“[The bill] labels people of good faith as bigots and subjects them to endless harassing litigation and discrimination and threats by that same government that was founded to protect their religious liberty,” Lee said on the Senate floor before the Thanksgiving recess. “We need to protect religious freedom. This bill doesn’t do that. It places it in grave jeopardy.”