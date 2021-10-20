Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sickens people in Ohio, 36 other states, CDC says

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert for a salmonella outbreak linked to whole onions.

The contaminated onions were reportedly distributed by the company ProSource Inc. out of Chihuahua, Mexico. The company reportedly last imported the onions into the U.S. on Aug. 27.

Anyone who purchased these red, yellow or white onions should throw them out immediately, the CDC said. People are also told to thoroughly clean any spaces the onions may have been stored. The same goes for restaurants.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Fresh whole onions causing large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states. Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc. https://t.co/SH3Iy7JeEG pic.twitter.com/ukttkDi5pp — CDC (@CDCgov) October 20, 2021

So far, the CDC is reporting that 652 people from 37 states, including Ohio, have been sickened after eating these onions, with 129 people hospitalized.

Common symptoms of salmonella poisoning include nausea, fever or diarrhea. People are advised to call their doctor if they are experiencing severe symptoms.

At this time, investigators are working to see if other produce items are part of the outbreak.

Find out more about the recall on the CDC’s website.