(CNN) – Roomba vacuums are getting a boost. iRobot announced the largest software upgrade for its robot vacuum cleaners in the company’s 30-year history.

Officials say Roombas will now be able to map a person’s home, and use machine vision and built-in cameras to locate furniture like couches and counters.

As the robot marks these objects, it will make suggestions to add them to an internal map as “clean zones.”

