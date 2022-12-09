(WFLA) – Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62, his wife said.

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French musician Afida Turner, announced his death on Instagram, calling him a “true angel” and lamenting that she wasn’t “able to save” him.

Afida Turner also included several photos of her and Ronnie Turner in her post.

An official cause of death has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home in Encino for a death investigation.

TMZ also reported that 911 operators were called after Ronnie Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

The 62-year-old was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Nexstar’s WFLA has reached out to Tina Turner’s management but has not yet received a response.