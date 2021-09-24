Rochester police release video timeline of events leading to Daniel Prude encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department on Friday released a 23-minute timeline of Daniel Prude’s activity leaving Chicago and leading up to his encounter with Rochester police on March 23.

This video was edited by the Rochester Police Department, cut from around 4 hours of raw footage. With more than 3 hours of footage omitted from the edit, it does not depict a complete sequence of events before, during, or after the department’s March 23 encounter with Daniel Prude.

The video shows Daniel Prude with his brother Joe Prude, Daniel Prude is placed under Mental Hygiene Detention, police say because he said “I been wanting to die,” and “kill me.”

“Take care of my brother,” Joe Prude says.

From there, Daniel Prude is sent to Strong Memorial Hospital. No footage of that trip is shown in the video.

Prude was released later that evening.

Body worn camera footage from an officer then shows Joe Prude explaining that his brother was on a drug that made him hallucinate when he ran out into the cold. Footage from Rochester’s Blue Light Cameras and surveillance cameras shows Daniel Prude wandering the area.

A bystander who saw Daniel Prude in the street livestreamed the encounter on Facebook. Prude is naked in this portion of the video, shouting and chasing the car the bystander is in. The bystander tells Prude not to get close, and asks if he wants him to call anybody for help.

Facebook Live video



RPD map of Daniel Prude’s walk

The video then cuts to the previously released body worn camera footage from police at the scene of the incident on Jefferson Avenue.

One of the Rochester police officers involved in the incident, Mark Vaughn, was charged with Unnecessary and/or Excessive Force, and Discourteous/Unprofessional Conduct Thursday. Those are departmental charges.

Vaughn was the officer seen leaning on Prude’s head and neck area in police body camera video of the encounter. Attorneys for the officers said the “segmenting” technique was performed in accordance with the latest training.

The department said Thursday it “fully supports Officer Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges, of which no pre-determined outcome has been put in place.”