Robbery leads to chase in Florida with stolen UPS truck, shootout

Police say, multiple dead in shootout with officers after chase involving stolen UPS truck in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fl (AP) – Police say a South Florida jewelry store robbery near Miami set off a cross-county chase in a stolen UPS truck.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. says a shootout occurred at a Regent Jewelers in the city’s Miracle Mile area that led to a woman being shot and wounded.

Police say the robbers fled the area and carjacked the UPS truck, along with the driver. They headed north toward Broward County, where the chase ended in a shootout with police.

