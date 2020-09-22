Road to Saudi ties with Israel being paved, cautiously

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Saudi Arabia insists officially that there can be no formal ties with Israel before Palestinian statehood is achieved, but state-backed media and clerics have softened their tone toward Jews and there has been no official condemnation or criticism of the deals signed by the UAE or Bahrain with Israel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Saudi Arabia has made clear that full ties between the kingdom and Israel can only happen when a peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia, the most powerful Arab nation and home to Islam’s holiest sites, has made clear that full ties between the kingdom and Israel can only happen when a peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Yet state-backed Saudi media and clerics are signaling a change is already underway with Israel — one that can only happen under the directives of the country’s powerful heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The divergent messages on the possibility of Saudi ties with Israel reflect what analysts and insiders say is a schism between the 35-year-old prince and his 84-year-old father, King Salman.

