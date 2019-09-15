Rise in health uninsured may be linked to immigrants’ fears

Overall, the number of uninsured in the U.S. rose by 1.9 million people in 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) – When the Census Bureau reported an increase in the number of people without health insurance in America, it sent political partisans reaching for talking points on the Obama-era health law.

The new numbers suggest that fears of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown may be a more significant factor in the slippage.

Overall, the number of uninsured in the U.S. rose by 1.9 million people in 2018. An estimated 27.5 million people, or 8.5% of the population, lacked coverage.

But the data showed that Hispanics were the only major racial and ethnic category with a significant increase in their uninsured rate. Experts say immigrants may be afraid to seek coverage because of the administration’s policies.

There was no significant change in health insurance for non-Hispanic whites, blacks and Asians.

