Ring home security update gives users more privacy

(CNN Newsource) – People with Ring home security cameras can upgrade their security by updating their settings.

There were concerns about user privacy after multiple reports of hackers gaining access to Ring cameras and instances when the company shared videos with police departments.

Now, Ring — which is owned by Amazon — is offering an in-app privacy dashboard. It lets users manage devices and third-party services, and allows them to decide whether police can make requests for video access.

There’s also an opt-out setting on all new accounts.