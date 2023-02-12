(NEXSTAR) – After a stunning Super Bowl halftime show, less than a year after having her first child, representatives for Rihanna have confirmed to multiple outlets that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

While she performed songs that were studio collaborations with Drake and Ye, Rihanna performed solo, with the exception of her dancers wearing white ski-style suits and shaded goggles.

Rihanna’s baby bump was visible during her Super Bowl performance, causing widespread speculation online that the singer might be pregnant again.

This was Rihanna’s first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother in May 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 34, welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.