(WKBN) – The National Retail Federation has released its predictions for shoppers in 2024.

The trend in online shopping continues, but brick-and-mortar shops can survive by offering more personalized experiences even while their footprint is getting smaller. According to NRF, the average U.S. store size will continue to shrink, citing data that shows that during the first three quarters of 2023, retailers signed leases averaging 3,200 square feet. To give you some perspective, a typical Walmart is about 182,000 square feet.

Locally, some malls in the Valley have created a niche for themselves. The Eastwood Mall Complex has seen robust business growth with new restaurants and retailers over the past few years, most recently with Bass Pro Shops taking up the space that once housed Gander Mountain and Camping World. However, Shenango Valley Mall lost its anchor store JCPenny this month, but Hermitage city leaders say they are using the loss to kickstart their plans to build a walkable town center.

Organized retail crime will continue to be a challenge. While the NRF pulled back on a December report that said organized crime accounted for half of all losses, the issue is still a threat. The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act is expected to pass in 2024. It expands federal enforcement, gives more options to prosecutors and creates a Coordination Center within the Department of Homeland Security.

Retailers don’t expect the shortage of employees to lessen very much in 2024, but they are working on technology that will help in scheduling, hiring and training.

In an odd prediction or “musing,” the organization said that Ozempic and other similar drugs, which are used to treat diabetes and help with weight loss are impacting the market with food choices of customers and those who need to update their wardrobe but noted the trend is having an impact on “fashion’s inclusivity movement.”

Another strange prediction from NRF is that Twitter (now known as X) is dying a “slow but certain death.” They said the app may get through 2024, but businesses will align more with LinkedIn.